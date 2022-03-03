A transsexual woman from Gandia in Valencia Province says she wants to become the next leader of Spain’s Partido Popular.

Alexia Herranz, 29, plans to put her name forward to succeed Pablo Casado who will officially resign at a special party congress in Sevilla at the start of April.

Galicia region president Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, is hot favourite to take over and announced on Wednesday that he wants the job.

Leading PP figures around Spain have rallied round him but political science student, Herranz, wants a contest.

She had previously tried to become the leader of her local Gandia PP but was unsuccessful.

Herranz has described herself as a ‘brave fighter woman and a transsexual woman who has been a PP member since 2017’.

She has allied herself with Madrid region president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who Pablo Casado allegedly tried to smear in a move that cost him his position.

Alexia Herranz said: “I want to break taboos and closets within the party.”

She’s embarked on the process of gaining enough written signatures for her to stand in a leadership battle against Feijoo.

“I will not ask for votes for being a transsexual woman, but for a transsexual woman to be president of the Partido Popular,” declared Herranz.

In a reference to Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, Herranz said: “”Our rival is not inside but he is the one who currently misrules us. And to beat him we need principles.”

READ MORE: