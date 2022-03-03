THREE burglars were caught in the act robbing an Alicante apartment after a neighbour called the police.
A quick response by two Policia Nacional patrols saw them arrive at the block shortly after the call.
They discovered two of the thieves crouched behind a bed in a darkened apartment room.
A third man ran from the living room to try to escape their clutches and went up the stairs to hide behind a sofa.
All three men, in their 20s, have been arrested and charged with robbery by force.
Their plans went wrong after a neighbour saw them banging on an apartment door which was on the same floor that she lived.
Officers arrived to see the front door had been forced.
Police took away a suitcase opened up on a bed that was being filled up with stolen items.
A search of the men uncovered a large screwdriver used to force open the front door and around €300 in cash.
