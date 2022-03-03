A CITIZEN discovered an old hand grenade at a government headquarters in Almeria, causing the building to be evacuated, police have said.

Officers were called to the Junta de Andalucia’s headquarters for Territorial Delegation for Sustainable Development at 1pm on Thursday.

Staff were ordered to clear the area while a military bomb disposal team was contacted.

The grenade was examined and the team confirmed the weapon had been decommissioned.

A spokeswoman from the National Police said: “Everything is under control, there is no danger.”

A representative from the Andalusian Government confirmed that staff were evacuated for 30 minutes and have since been able to return to their desks.

