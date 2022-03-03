A POLICE investigation has been launched after a man’s body was discovered beside a burned out car in Cordoba.

Emergency services were called to Junction 15 of the A-331 road in Rute shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a vehicle on fire.

After crews from Lucena Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze, the body of a 65-year-old man was found outside the car.

An autopsy found that he died after being hit with a blunt instrument.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The mayor of the town Antonio Ruiz, said detectives were in ‘the investigation phase to clarify the alleged possible murder’.

He added: “The City Council is offering all the services it can to the Local Police to facilitate the investigation.”

