TWO motorcyclists have been rescued after crashing their bikes and falling down a steep embankment in the Malaga town of Cortes de la Frontera.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports that two bikers had plummeted down the MA-512 field track on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it appeared the bikers, aged 31 and 41, came off their bikes and went over a ledge and fell around 15 metres.

Civil Protection troops worked with emergency service staff to rescue them from the embankment.

They were both then taken to the Serrania de Ronda Hospital.

