SPAIN has passed 100,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Health ministry figures on Wednesday recorded an additional 154 fatalities since Tuesday, taking the death toll to 100,037.

Deaths, mainly among people aged 65 and over, appear to be rising recently, with over 1,100 fatalities reported in the last week.

The ministry said that the rate of new infections is falling quickly with the accumulated incidence of cases over a fortnight taking Spain out of ‘very high’ risk to ‘high’ risk.

The ‘incidence’ rate has fallen to below the 500 mark to 486 cases per 100,000 people.

98% of new coronavirus infections are caused by the Omicron variant.

18,803 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday meaning there have been 11.05 million confirmed infections over the last 25 months.

As of Wednesday, there were 6,188 Covid patients in hospitals, compared to 6,478 the previous day.

902 of the admissions are in ICUs.

Over 91% of the population aged 12 and over has been fully-vaccinated, with few restrictions remaining except for indoor mask-wearing.

