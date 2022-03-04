GIBRALTAR has distributed thousands of booklets guiding citizens on what could happen in the event of a ‘no deal’ if ongoing negotiations to strike a post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar fail.

The brochure – also available online – provides information on issues that may change with the UK’s exit from the EU.

These include passports, mobile roaming, European health cards, healthcare and studying in the UK, the EU and Gibraltar among others.

The latest round of talks resumed this week in London with the hope that an agreement can be made to allow a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen zone.

Video – Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia on guidance booklet to citizens in the event that there is no agreement with the EU.



The booklet is available on-line https://t.co/Zq0ITVVlqO and a hard copy will be printed and distributed to households in Gibraltar shortly. pic.twitter.com/FQLvgkvOIN — HM Govt of Gibraltar (@GibraltarGov) February 15, 2022

“A significant part of [the treaty] has already been agreed, although nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” admitted Spain’s Foreign MinisterJose Manuel Albares after the last round of talks.

“I can’t go into details, [But] I have the sense that we are all rowing in the same direction.”

The Government has asked that if anyone has not received the booklet and would like one, they can pick it up at number 6 Convent Place.

It has also indicated that the leaflet is not exhaustive, meaning that it does not cover all topics.

However, people are asked under the ‘additional information’ selection to email with any further queries.

READ MORE: