13 Apr, 2024 @ 20:23
18 Mar, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

Hands off our Rock: British MPs blast Spain’s demands to share Gibraltar’s airport in post-Brexit talks

LONG-RUNNING negotiations over new border arrangements for Gibraltar has seen British pro-Brexit MPs voice their concern over Spain’s demands to jointly manage the airport.

An urgent House of Commons question over the territory’s sovereignty was asked last week.

The nature of Gibraltar’s long-term post-Brexit relationship with the European Union including Spain still remains unresolved including possible changes to the way the airport is managed.

GIBRALTAR’S AIRPORT(Cordon Press image)

Foreign Office Minister, David Rutley said: “We are prepared to explore practical and technical options to facilitate flights between Gibraltar and the EU.”

“The UK will only agree to terms that the government of Gibraltar are content with and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.”

MINISTER RUTLEY(GOV.UK image)

Arch-Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash, who chairs the European scrutiny committee, said concerns over sovereignty had been laid out to him in a letter from Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo.

“I was disturbed to hear from the minister that what appears to have been agreed in principle between the UK and the EU with regard to Gibraltar would include EU Schengen border checks being performed in Gibraltar, Gibraltar aligning with EU rules to ensure a so-called level playing field, they say, and joint UK-Spanish management of Gibraltar’s airport and, therefore, defence issues,” said Cash.

‘DISTURBED’ CASH

He asked if ministers would pass a bill to solidify Gibraltar’s future border arrangements and whether Gibraltarians would be offered a vote on the proposals.

Minister David Rutley once again emphasised that nothing will be agreed to that ‘compromises sovereignty’.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Is YOUR town at risk of going underwater in Spain? NASA reveals interactive map of predicted sea level rises due to climate change – with multiple expat havens on alert

