A Barcelona area man has been jailed for 24 years and ordered to pay €550,000 in compensation after stabbing his wife 102 times at their Terrassa home in July 2019.

The killer, named as Manuel PS, has also been handed down a 34-year restraining order which bans him from any contact with his two children- aged 12 and 14 at the time of the murder.

His prison sentence was reduced by a year compared to what prosecutors wanted because he immediately went to a police station to confess his crime.

The man’s wife was a doctor who worked at an outpatient clinic in Terrassa.

He argued unsuccessfully at his Barcelona trial that he suffered from depression.

On the day of the murder, he said he argued with his wife in the kitchen and asked her how many pills he should take to end his life.

He claimed that she suggested that he ‘should jump off a bridge to commit suicide’, which he suggested prompted him into a rage.

The husband then stabbed her 102 times with two knives and a pair of scissors.

She was struck all over her body with an autopsy revealing that she died of hypovolemic shock caused by the stab wounds, which severed the carotid artery and the jugular vein.

It was revealed during the trial that the man liked to control his partner and had a ‘contempt’ for females.

