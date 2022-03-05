KIRSTIE Allsopp faced a backlash last week after claiming young people should simply give up luxuries like Netflix and Starbucks in order to buy a house.

The Location, Location, Location star said: “When I bought, the lifestyle of easyJet flights, coffee, gym memberships and netflix didn’t exist. I was earning £11,500 a year.”

Allsopp, the daughter of the 6th Baron of Hindlip, neglected to mention that she bought her first property aged 21 with help from her parents.

Kirstie Allsopp.

Photo: creative commons licence.

Even by generous estimates, if young people were to cut out the ‘luxuries’ she suggests, they would be saving around £2,000 per year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average deposit for a house is £24,000 for first time buyers.

Therefore, a young person would have go on no flights, drink no coffee, have no gym membership, watch no Netflix and spend money only on eating and rent for 12 years just to save up enough money for a deposit.

It is not the first time the reality tv star has been in hot water.

Her remarks recall the widely panned comments of luxury propety developer Tim Gurner.

In 2017, he caught global media attention by saying millennials should stop spending money on avocado on toast and coffee to get on the property ladder.



