TWO women ran up a bill of nearly €3,000 in a hotel in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol before doing a runner.

The pair, a 54-year-old Spaniard and a 57-year-old from Argentina, spent three nights at the 5-star Gran Hotel Miramar on a pre-Christmas minibreak staying in a deluxe room with views of the sea.

On top of the €375 a night they also spent €375 on a slap up meal in the hotel restaurant as well as enjoying the minibar, hotel spa and room service.

Image from Tripadvisor

But the pair, who checked in on December 12, absconded without settling their bill of €2,759.50 and left their car in the hotel car park.

They were finally tracked down by police in January and were arrested for fraud.

A spokesman at Gran Hotel Miramar told the Olive Press: “We cannot confirm whether or not this happened in our hotel because of the Data Protection Law.”

READ MORE: