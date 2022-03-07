SPAIN is the only country to have TWO cities featured in the Top 10 of Europe’s child-friendly destinations.

A survey conducted by OvoNetwork looked into many aspects of what constitutes a child-friendly city break.

BEST IN SPAIN: For child-friendly city breaks in Valencia

They considered kids’ attractions, water parks, museums, transport costs, air quality and crime levels.

Seville ranks 9th in Europe with Valencia just above in equal 7th place with Lisbon..

Andalucia’s cultural capital has more child-friendly attractions than most other cities in Europe with 250 per 1,000,000 tourists and residents.

GREAT FOR KIDS’ ATTRACTIONS: Seville has 254

Both Valencia and Seville rank as some of the safest cities, not just in Spain, but Europe as a whole.

Prague came first because its access to water and amusement parks is second to none in Europe with 15 per 1,000,000 residents and tourists.

The Czech capital also ranks in first place for access to museums with no other country having more per 1,000,000 residents and tourists.

Prague also has some of the safest streets in Europe and its air quality is the fourth best in the continent.

In second and third place, and slightly cooler, are the Finnish capital of Helsinki and Danish capital of Copenhagen.

The crime rates in both cities are low and with air quality of both amongst the best rates.

Ranking fourth and fifth are Zagreb (Croatia) and Edinburgh, respectively.

Edinburgh has the second most kid friendly attractions in Europe and Zagreb has the cheapest transport costs in Europe.

At the bottom of this study are two cities in the UK.

Manchester comes rock bottom with the worst access to museums and kid-friendly attractions of the 50 cities in the study.

Its streets also have the third highest crime rates. London ranks as second worst with poor ratings in the number of suitable attractions per 1,000,000 residents and tourists; its air quality ranks poorly too, as does the cost of getting around England’s capital.

