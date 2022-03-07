A world-famous St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to the Costa Blanca next week for the first time since 2019.

Leading off the celebrations as ‘Grand Master’ will be one of Ireland’s greatest sportsmen, ex-world middleweight boxing title holder, Steve Collins- nicknamed the ‘Celtic Warrior’.

‘GRAND MASTER’ COLLINS (Cordon Press image)

The start of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the last-minute cancellation of the 2020 event, with festivities also shelved last year.

First held in 2011, the March 17 parade on the Orihuela Costa’s Cabo Roig strip is the biggest celebration in Spain of Ireland’s patron saint.

It’s one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day events in Europe- not far behind Dublin in terms of sheer scale.

The two-hour parade, which this year falls on a Thursday, starts at 3.00 pm, with pre-event attractions on the Cabo Roig strip beginning 90 minutes earlier.

PARADE ROUTE

The Cabo Roig strip will turn into a Mediterranean sea of green for the day, with bars and restaurants offering all things Irish including food, drink, and traditional Irish hospitality.

There will be entertainment for children including face-painting and magicians; a classic car show; and an extensive line up of musicians at all hospitality venues.

It’s a massive draw for businesses and tourism, and attracted around 10,000 visitors in 2019.

40 floats took part three years ago. including Spanish participants from a Moors and Christians organisation from Orihuela City.

