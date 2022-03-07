A NEW lead in the case of a Scot murdered while on holiday on Spain’s Costa Brava a decade ago has brought new hope that it could be solved.

Craig Mallon from Cambridgeshire was 26 when he was dealt a killer punch while on holiday in Lloret de Mar in Catalunya in May 2012.

Craig was on his brother’s stag-do in the Lloret de Mar resort when a group of French men attacked him and his friends as they left the Rockefellers Bar in the early hours of the morning.

Despite multiple eyewitnesses of the incident, local police were never able to find a lead.

However, this week it was revealed that a woman had made a call from the scene of the crime on the same night.

Craig Mallon was just 26 when he was killed after being punched by a man in Lloret de Mar in 2012.

Photo: Craig Mallon Appeal Facebook group.

A team set up specifically to find the killer has launched a fresh appeal to find the unknown caller.

The Craig Mallon Appeal website said: “An English speaking woman telephoned the Spanish emergency services at 6:26am on May 19, 2012. The woman spoke about a tall man and others involved in a fight. The description of the distinctly tall man features in other witness statements. The woman’s information is vital.”

Craig’s father, Ian Mallon, said of the news: “This is very encouraging and I would urge the woman or someone who might know her to come forward. They did the right thing making the phone call that night, but they might not have known what happened to Craig.”

David Swindle, who heads up the inquiry team for the case, said: “We will keep pushing with this and we are now approaching the 10th anniversary. We do hope the woman or someone who knows her comes forward.”

