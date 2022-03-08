THE owner of a driving school in Huelva has been arrested for allegedly selling fraudulent driver test completion certificates.

The teacher allegedly worked alongside an examiner in the town of Puente Genil to sell fake driving certificates for both theory and practical tests.

The instructor offered traffic school courses, but for people in a hurry he would allegedly take them to the examiner in Puente Genil and the pair would provide the certificate on the spot for a hefty fee, said police.

The fraudulent documents could be used to obtain a valid temporary driver’s license.

Officers said: “The forgeries were of a high quality, which made their detection difficult.”

Cops also found an enormous stash of cash inside folders alongside the fake certificates which corroborated their theory.

The police proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Puente Genil.

