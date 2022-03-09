A Spanish galleon has docked in Valencia port and will open its decks to the public between March 9 and March 20.

The Galleon Andalucia is a faithful replica of the sort of Spanish galleons that sailed between Spain and the New World during the 16th to 18th centuries and is a floating museum of maritime culture that tours the seven seas.

Galleon opens its decks to visitors in Spain’s Valencia. Image from Flickr.

The six-deck ship, which measures 55-metres in length, is constructed from iroko and pine and boasts a thousand square-metres of sail.

It has already clocked up some 55,000 nautical miles circumnavigating the globe, visiting places like Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and New York.

READ MORE: