A conman swindled €20,000 out of a woman looking for love as he pretended to be a ‘prestigious’ South American doctor.

The 34-year-old Nigerian trickster ran an online romance scam from Lorca in Murcia.

He fled to an undisclosed Alicante Province town when he found out the Guardia Civil were on his case.

He was arrested and brought before a Caravaca de la Cruz court.

The Guardia Civil is still investigating his activities as they believe other women may have been duped by him.

Authorities started an operation to find the swindler last June.

A victim reported she had been scammed by somebody she had struck up an online relationship with via a social network.

The man used a bogus profile of a South American doctor and established regular online ‘romantic’ contact with his target.

The fraudster then reeled her in with different excuses for wanting money and she made a series of transfers totalling €20,000.

That was despite the fact that they never met ‘face-to-face’ and didn’t even have a phone conversation.

Cybercrime Guardia officers eventually tracked the conman down to a Lorca address.

