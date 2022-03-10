THE body of disgraced anti-virus developer John McAfee remains in a morgue in Barcelona, seven months after his death.

An investigation published this week determined that the computer mogul died by suicide in his prison cell in Barcelona on June 23 last year while awaiting extradition to the US on charges of tax fraud.

McAfee was a household name in the computer world for creating one of the most widely used antivirus software programs, but was mired by allegations of criminality, not least regarding speculation he was involved in the murder of his neighbour whilst living in Belize.

Before police could question him about the murder, McAfee fled the country.

At the start of the pandemic, McAfee moved to Spain and spent most of the lockdown in Catalunya before being arrested at the behest of the US government.

Spanish police believe he was operating an illegal cryptocurrency operation from an abandoned hotel, the Daurada Park Hotel, in Cambrils.

The 75-year-old’s family have consistently cast doubt on the cause of his death, despite a post mortem concluding he hanged himself in his Sant Esteve Sesrovires prison cell and prison guards discovering a suicide note in his trouser pocket.

Lawyers for McAfee’s family have appealed the Spanish judge’s decision to close the case, meaning the provincial court in Barcelona must now deliberate on whether to confirm the judge’s decision.

