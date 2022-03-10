WITH horrific images of war being broadcast from Ukraine it is easy to imagine someone might be tempted to seek out a property with extra security…just in case this does turn out to be the start of World War Three.

For pessimists with deep pockets, a property that has just come on the market in Mallorca could be just the ticket.

Overlooking cliffs in Cap Blanc is an unusual property that incorporates a vast underground bunker.

A former military base within the town limits of Cap Blanc, the property of 8.24 hectares includes a building which once serves as a barracks and has room for 12 bedrooms and a canteen.

The property also has a small house and a 10m high watchtower overlooking the sea and with views stretching to Cabrera island.

Marketed by SAE real estate who suggest the site would be ripe for conversion into a boutique hotel, it is listed on Spanish property portal Idealista with a price tag €3.8million.

