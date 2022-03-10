WITH horrific images of war being broadcast from Ukraine it is easy to imagine someone might be tempted to seek out a property with extra security…just in case this does turn out to be the start of World War Three.

For pessimists with deep pockets, a property that has just come on the market in Mallorca could be just the ticket.

Overlooking cliffs in Cap Blanc is an unusual property that incorporates a vast underground bunker.

A former military base within the town limits of Cap Blanc, the property of 8.24 hectares includes a building which once serves as a barracks and has room for 12 bedrooms and a canteen.

889898738
889898750
889898752

The property also has a small house and a 10m high watchtower overlooking the sea and with views stretching to Cabrera island. 

889898721
889898740
889898749

Marketed by SAE real estate who suggest the site would be ripe for conversion into a boutique hotel, it is listed on Spanish property portal Idealista with a price tag €3.8million.

READ MORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.