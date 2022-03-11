Looking for a coworking space but just landed from a country at war or in a crisis?

Nexopia Workspaces in Javea (Xabia) in Alicante has just announced free desk spaces for refugees or those fleeing crisis.

Nexopia Workspace’s owner, a Dutch resident in Javea, said the idea came from a desire to help those feeling war in Ukraine.

“Coworking is a way to get to know new professionals from all over the world and we have been open and slowly improving as most active coworking in Javea (Xabia),” Dennis van der Heijden said.

“With the Ukrainian invasion it became clear that we have the opportunity to make a difference for people from areas that are affected by war.

“I’ve always worked in coworking spaces the last 12 years, running some in Mexico and being surrounded by people from different nationalities is always enriching.

“Currently we host only expats in the coworking space as it’s a more common thing abroad than for Spanish nationals to often get their own office.

“It’s so enriching to work with people from all over the word, you get new ideas, make new friends and bridge cultures.”

Dennis is a Dutch expat who moved to Javea four years from Mexico with his family.

He has two Ukrainian colleagues through his day job for Convert.com, who he says are currently sheltering from Russian aggression.

“I work for Convert.com and there we have almost 40 people working in 20 different countries and then it hits you hard when friends are in need.

“Not only Ukraine is affected but also my Russian friends are in a tough spot.”

“Any moment in time you get a sense what is happening when you make international friends, for example I know that my colleagues in Sri Lanka and Pakistan are suffering daily blackouts of electricity for different reasons and everything that is happening in the world now comes to me though colleagues and not only the daily news.”

About Nexopia Workspace – Sustainable Coworking in Javea

Nexopia Workspace offers desk spaces for eight remote workers at a time, with four call rooms and an open space in the center of Javea.

“We can invite four people in the morning and four in the afternoon, but will also stay open in the evening where we can accommodate eight people, if that helps people,” said Dennis.

The free desk space for refugees offer is open to anyone from the Ukraine landing in Javea, as well as people joining from countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Libya, Sudan and Nigeria are at war at this moment.

Aside from this new charitable offer, Nexopia aims to help anyone in the Javea region who is suffering economically.

Together with the local government program Creama Xabia “Beachworking”, a free course on April 6th called “First steps into online remote work”

The free seminar will share the learnings of working remote for 12 years and how a monthly stable income is possible for English speakers with basic computer computer skills.

Xàbia government has proved receptive to ideas that bring remote workers to their town.

“With their incredible efforts in Beachworking,the town hall organises training and networking events where we can learn from each other and grow our local world community,” said Dennis.

To get information on either offer please contact info@nexopia.org or visit https://www.Nexopia.org