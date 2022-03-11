THREE matches separate Javea’s star rugby team from becoming champions of Spain’s Valencia region for the first time.

The under-14s of Aguiles Xabia Rugby are currently placed 2nd in their group with one league match remaining.

On Saturday they make the long bus journey to Valencia where they face San Roque/Castelló – currently placed 7th in the group.

“There are no rugby posts in Javea anywhere, and so the rugby federation of Valencia have kindly allowed us to enter the competition knowing every game we play is basically an away game,” Treasurer and one of 4 committee members Tony Clary told the Olive Press.

“In the last two seasons we’ve enjoyed quite a bit of success in the under 14 team.

“Last year they finished top in the regular season, and came 3rd place overall in the championship.

“This year we’re really hoping to go further than that.”

Tony said if the under-14s win tomorrow they will get a semi-final spot in the regional championship, as the top two teams in the group automatically qualify.

The Aguiles Xabia Rugby club is 5-6 years old, and currently has five age groups of boys and girls from ages 5 through 14 (U6, U8, U10, U12, U14).

“Someone who joins us at a young age has a fun experience getting ball handling skills, beginning to learn the rules but not too much contact, followed by at least two seasons of proper rules at under-14 level,” Tony said.

He added there currently over 70 players and 12 coaches – all volunteers – registered with the club. A number that grows each year. Two years ago they only went up to U12 level, today it is U14 level and they hope to progress to U16 level in future years.

“The key is to approach every game with the right attitude, and the coaches have been drilling that into the kids,” Tony said. “You’ve got to play every game as if you’re playing the best team around.”

If you would like to follow and support the progress of the club visit the website: www.aguilesrugby.com, follow them on Facebook at @playxabiarugby or on Instagram at @aguiles_rugby_xabia

If you have children who would be interested in joining the club, you can contact either Kim +34.678.113.086, Bruce +34.600.381.951 or email info@aguilesrugby.com, or visit www.aguilesrugby.com.