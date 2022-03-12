OwnersLink is a unique and independently-run property listing and service company which has been successfully enabling and supporting owners to sell their properties on the Costa del Sol since 2004.

The company acts as the ‘vital link’ between property owners and potential buyers. Listing your villa or apartment with them is the altogether smarter way to sell your property quickly and safely – even if you are abroad, or you are busy or unavailable.

The specialised service-oriented team at OwnersLink lists and facilitates the sale of the property, from beginning to end, and helps everything to run smoothly in-between.

The unique property listing agent on the Costa del Sol, linking vendors and buyers globally

Choosing to list your property with OwnersLink offers complete peace of mind and a minimum- hassle, stress- free experience to busy clients. They take care of everything in the most professional and effective manner using their ‘Three Step – 12 Point’ strategy, which aims to:

1. Launch your property, listing it with their extensive network of agents and contacts which they have built up in the industry, both nationally and internationally. The team will arrange to have professional photos taken and virtual tour videos made, and a stylist to come in and ‘stage’ your home and showcase it to its best, should you wish. They will also act as a secure and trustworthy ‘key holder’ for your property, and as your single, ‘go-to’ point of contact throughout the entire sale process

2. Find a suitable buyer for your property, by taking inquiries, arranging and attending viewings with the agent on your behalf, as well as providing you with regular updates and feedback. OwnersLink also recognizes the importance of monitoring your property’s security and vets all visitors. They will, if necessary, screen prospective buyers, to ensure their financial viability.

3. Sell your property for the desired price and act as the intermediary between you, the owner and interested buyers. They take care of contacting the lawyers, and all other issues which need to be ironed-out before finalising the sale.

The unique property listing agent on the Costa del Sol, linking vendors and buyers globally

OwnersLink offers a unique and bespoke service to property owners interested in selling their property efficiently, for the best price and to the widest market possible.

Giving charge of your sale to them ensures peace of mind, and a professional, hassle-free process in the sale of your property, leaving you free to get on with life and more pressing matters!

For more information go to: www.ownerslink.net Contact Rob or one of the team on:+34 650 848 603 or +34 607 163 757. E-mail: info@ownerslink.net