A Murcia area home teleworker died after he fell off a chair during a video chat on Monday.

The man, said to be in his forties, was engaged in a video call with a co-worker from his Cabezo de Torres home.

The conversation suddenly ended as the man disappeared from view after apparently falling off his chair.

His online colleague called emergency services shortly before 4.00 pm.

An ambulance was sent to Avenida Alto de Las Atalayas but paramedics got no response when ringing the front door bell.

Firefighters broke in but the resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

