SAFER STREETS is the goal for Rojales City Council, as it launches a fresh campaign to reduce accidents in the area.

The municipality contains one of the highest concentration of British expats in Spain, Ciudad Quesada.

SAFER STREETS: Patrols in Rojales & Ciudad Quesada

The City Council and its Local Police have joined the week-long national campaign promoted by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), starting on Monday 21 March.

Sources claim the project aims to provide greater safety to drivers and pedestrians in the municipality, since the ‘increase in accidents relating to absent-mindedness and speeding.’

Chief Mayor, Iñaki Esparza, explained: “Once again we’re collaborating with the DGT, and with more reason now because of the modification to article 50 regarding the new speed limits in urban areas.”

Traffic controls will be carried out in various parts of the municipality, but focussing more so in urban areas, like Quesada.

Esparza insisted that the police aim to raise awareness on the need to respect the new speed limits, “beyond the mere punitive work since many lives can be saved, and that our streets be safer.”

