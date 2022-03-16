SPAIN’S Nuclear Safety Council has appealed to thieves to return kit containing radioactive material that was stolen from a van in Madrid

The Nuclear Safety Council of Spain (CSN) has urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of stolen radioactive material to come forward.

On Tuesday, the CSN said the doors of a van containing a bright yellow density and moisture gauge were forced open and the kit taken.

The incident occured in the town of Humanes, some 25 km from Madrid.

The equipment contained radioactive isotopes Caesium-137 and Americium-241.

Radioactive materials have a rating system from one to five with five being the least dangerous.

Both these elements are four on the scale.

The CSN said: “The substances could pose a risk if the kit is opened or damaged. Anyone who finds the equipment must avoid handling it and should immediately inform the authorities, the police, or the emergency services.”

The CSN released pictures and a description of the Troxler gauge which has a ‘box-shaped yellow metal handle, a glass screen with a keyboard and a metallic tube where the radioactive materials are housed.’

The equipment is sealed in a yellow case and is tagged with a radiation symbol and warning.