AFTER more than two years of pandemic—which has seen home confinement, state of alarm, perimeter closures and closures of non-essential activity—all the limitations due to COVID-19 in Malaga have been lifted. All except mask use indoors.

The decision, which sees a return to ‘normality’ in Malaga, comes following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts yesterday, Wednesday 16, which has downgraded the whole province from level 1 to level 0 COVID-19 alert, and is effective as of this Thursday morning.

The lifting of all restrictions will be maintained until March 31.

Towards the end of February, the Junta agreed to extend until May 19 the order made on December 7 which removed all restrictions on opening hours and capacity in bars, restaurants and nightclubs, to this we can now add zero restrictions (except facemasks indoors) on capacity in establishments intended for ‘public shows’ such as cinemas and theatres.

The Junta has, however, indicated that ‘the circulation of people around the premises must be organised in such a way that the prescribed safety distance on the interpersonal distance is respected.’

Additionally, the opening of doors must be carried out with sufficient time in advance to allow staggered access to the establishment. Likewise, the exit of the public must also be staggered by zones to guarantee the safety distance between people and there must be ‘appropriate safety signs.’

The lifting of all restrictions will also be applicable in the other provinces of Andalucia, except Cordoba, which is the only Andalucian province currently at level 1.

According to the Junta, continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation is being maintained in order to assess the measures to be adopted at any given time depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

