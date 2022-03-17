AUTHORITIES in charge of the San Gabriel cemetery in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol have come up with a way to save on electricity bills.

The council has given the green light to install solar panels over the niches in a green energy project that is expected to reduce bills by half.

Although the installation comes with a price tag of nearly a million euros (€947,000) it will be largely paid for using EU funds and is expected to save the council €90,500 each year.

The council is considering other sites for solar panel installations including Martina Carpena car park and the old Los Asperones rubbish tip.

