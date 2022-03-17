AUTHORITIES in charge of the San Gabriel cemetery in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol have come up with a way to save on electricity bills.
The council has given the green light to install solar panels over the niches in a green energy project that is expected to reduce bills by half.
Although the installation comes with a price tag of nearly a million euros (€947,000) it will be largely paid for using EU funds and is expected to save the council €90,500 each year.
The council is considering other sites for solar panel installations including Martina Carpena car park and the old Los Asperones rubbish tip.
READ MORE:
- Massive green energy project unveiled for Spain’s Aragon
- Covid compensation severely affected by “damaging” price of fuel and energy, claims mayor on Spain’s Costa Blanca
- Rising energy prices and food shortages could dent tourist recovery in Benidorm area of Spain