SOME of the biggest names in the world of gastronomy will be taking part in Madrid Fusion later this month in the 20th anniversary of the congress held in Spain’s capital.

The event will take place in Madrid’s Ifema between March 28 and March 30 after a two-year break thanks to the pandemic.

This year’s event will see kitchen superstars from across the globe gather to showcase their cuisine including the chefs behind some of the world’s best restaurants.

Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio (Astrid&Gastón, Lima), Nordic chef Rene Redzepi (Noma 2.0, Copenhagen) Brazilian chef Alex Atala (D.O.M., Sao Paulo) have all confirmed attendance alongside Spanish chefs Dabiz Muñoz of DiverXo fame and QuiQue Dacosta who just won a Michelin star for his newly opened Deesa restaurant at Madrid’s Ritz Mandarin Oriental.Madrid Fusion will also host the second edition of “The Wine Edition” to discover new trends, new talents and promote the culture of wine.

Madrid Fusión Alimentos de España will open its gates from 28 to 30 March with the best international and Spanish chefs with many surprises in store to commemorate its 20 years. https://t.co/Is0YyvGuUj #madridfusion2022 #madridfusion22 pic.twitter.com/yl9Q5397X3 — madrid fusion (@madridfusion) March 15, 2022 This year’s event includes awards for Young Chef of the Year as well as the usual competitions which include best chocolate cake, the best cod recipe, the best signature sandwich and the best croquette.

