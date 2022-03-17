Phase 2 is now on sale! After the great success and complete sale of Phase 1, the second phase is now released exclusively by Engel & Völkers

Following the highly successful launch of the first phase of the Benalús complex, the most exclusive apartments next to the beach on the Golden Mile, are preparing to unveil and launch the second phase.

In the past 20 years, no new apartment complex has been built so close to the beach on the famous and prestigious Golden Mile. Therefore it was obvious that the first phase of Benalús would sell out so quickly. Benalús offers the most luxurious and trendy lifestyle in the absolute most sought after location that so many of us seek. There is no other modern complex in this location and Benalús, being a modern gated community of chic residences with resort amenities, came on the market to fulfill this gap. The launch and rapid construction immediately attracted the international upmarket clientele. Benalús consists of exclusive and spacious apartments, duplexes and penthouses, in close proximity to the most luxurious and fashionable areas and yet in a quiet and tranquil location, just 250 meters from the beach, providing an exclusive personal oasis for its residents.

Benalús sets a new standard in luxury living. This exclusive 24hrs secured gated community is an upmarket stylish resort equipped with an exceptional selection of exclusive services and on-site leisure facilities, including a spectacular private SPA with a heated relaxing, hydro-massage pool, gym, sauna and chill-out areas with plenty of beauty, wellness and authenticity.

Benalús has now entered the second phase. In this phase, 24 flats will be built in three different buildings with new and efficient floor plans and layouts that have been designed to offer the ultimate in-and-outdoor living experience.

These properties have exceeded expectations in Marbella. On the ground floor of the new buildings will be spectacular 3 bedroom flats and wonderful 4 bedroom duplex residences of up to 500m², all with a basement, as well as a private garden with swimming pool. On the first floor are beautifully designed apartments with elegant spaces created for maximum comfort overlooking the grand gardens and the magnificent Mediterranean landscape.

The second floor, in particular, features a single-storey flat with a private pool, offering 360º orientation where breathtaking views can be enjoyed thanks to the spacious terraces that look out from all directions. The design of each residence is inspired by the luxury of space, balancing size, harmony and light.

The upper floors offer spectacular duplex penthouses of up to 470 m² with fantastic sea views, The highlight of these impressive and spacious residences are the large terraces and solarium with a magnificent private pool and chill-out areas.

Discover Benalús, homes with extraordinary scale and comfort with impressive bespoke features located a few meters from the beach.