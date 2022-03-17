THIS week Spain has been hit by a weather phenomenon known as the calima, when a dust storm from the Sahara swept north and dumped its fine red sand across Spain.

Hey Sahara, this is Madrid calling…do you want your sand back? #calima pic.twitter.com/ZzK6WAaALO — Fiona Govan (@fifimadrid) March 15, 2022

The air had a dense orange hue and the air quality was very poor causing low visibility and breathing problems for ashmatics.

These photos posted by Aemet weatherman Ruben del Campo comparing visibility on a typical clear day and on Tuesday when calima struck show the difference.

Impresionante la #calima que hay en estos momentos sobre #Madrid. Gran reducción de la visibilidad. Comparativa entre un día normal y hoy ? pic.twitter.com/TbUjag3jhm — Rubén del Campo (@Rub_dc) March 15, 2022

Spain’s weather agency Aemet described it as “extraordinary and very intense” while commentators speculated that it was the heaviest calima in living memory.

March 15, 2022 (Malaga) Rain with mud in Malaga due to the arrival of Saharian calima. The intrusion of a large mass in suspension is leaving the streets and cars covered with red dust, the same color as the sky. The sky turned orange and the street filled with dust from Malaga to Madrid. Photos: Cordon Press

This map shows the hot Saharan air sweeping northwards.

¡Y lo peor de la #calima está por llegar ???! Según nuestro modelo de predicción, la tarde de mañana traerá concentraciones de polvo superiores a las de hoy.



?? Consulta los mapas: https://t.co/WWUwquXWtz pic.twitter.com/bwnzkJLIW2 — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) March 14, 2022

Across Spain people woke on Tuesday to find a layer of red dust covering streets, cars, and terraces.

In mountainous areas, the snow turned red as these extraordinary pictures shows from the Guadarrama mountain range outside Madrid.

Jamás habíamos visto así la Sierra de Guadarrama. ¡Histórico!#Calima pic.twitter.com/pUJCV7KLVG — RECmountain (@RECmountain) March 15, 2022

And this footage of skiing down orange pistes in the Sierra Nevada.

If you are not watching what is happening in the sky by now you really should be. #LookUp #WakeUp Video from Sierra Nevada shown by La Quinta Columna TV. pic.twitter.com/LBPDSKKhHp — Caroline Coram (@CarolineCoramUK) March 16, 2022

Authorities recommended that people wear face masks when venturing outdoors and to avoid strenuous exercise.

Overnight, Storm Celia dragged a blanket of Saharan dust as fine as powdered makeup to the Spanish peninsula.



This is the densest and most abundant Saharan calima in Spain's living memory and is set to last until at least Thursday ??? pic.twitter.com/ySzUrIWg0Q — Madrid No Frills (@madridnofrills) March 15, 2022

Social media was flooded with striking images in the aftermath of the dust storm, while for many it was an opportunity to daub markings in the dust on top of cars.

The clean-up continues…

March 15, 2022, Burgos, Spain: Residents attempt to clean up red dust in Burgos after waking up to the calima (Credit Image: © Jorge Contreras Soto/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

