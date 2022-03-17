BRITISH boyband star Tom Parker has returned to the stage after seeking ‘revolutionary treatment’ in Spain amid his battle with incurable brain cancer.

The Wanted singer, 33, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, revealed on Twitter that he would be unable to join his bandmates on tour because he needed to spend more time at a private hospital on the Costa del Sol.

Married dad-of-two Tom previously said he is shocked at the lack of treatment and funding for cancer patients in the UK.

Therapies at the Spanish hospital include time in an oxygen machine, massages and a special diet.

The private facility charges £8,000 for two weeks or £11,600 for three, with wife Kelsey giving regular updates to Instagram.

But after three weeks of receiving treatment in Spain, Tom was able to surprise fans by appearing on stage along with The Wanted as part of their major UK tour.

Best gig ever !!!!!!! https://t.co/iCfcKiA50l — Thomas Parker (@TomParker) March 14, 2022

The pop star sent fans wild when he returned to the stage on Monday to join his band mates on tour.

After missing shows in Glasgow and Newcastle, fans were delighted to see Tom back from Spain.

During the surprise performance at the Bournemouth show Tom sang whilst sitting on a gold throne and wearing dark sunglasses.

Tom also joined the band on the Cardiff leg of the tour and shared a series of snaps on Instagram of him embracing bandmate Max George.

He captioned the pic: ‘Me me the man himself’ while Max replied: ‘My man’ with two heart emojis.

Smiling for the camera Max embraced his pal, as they both gave the thumbs up, clearly delighted to be reunited.

Tom revealed in October 2020 that he had an inoperable brain tumour and was told by doctors it was likely to have only 12 to 18 months to live.

However after six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions, coupled with the treatment in Spain, Tom said his outlook was considerably more positive.

