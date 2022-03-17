TOP classical musicians from the Costa Blanca are joining forces this Sunday for a Charity Gala in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

The event has been organised by the Ithaca Foundation in association with Altea council.

Entrance is just €10 for the concert on March 20, starting at 7.00 pm at the Palau de Altea.

Vicent Ballester, artistic director of the Ithaca cultural foundation, has quickly put the programme together, and will be performing himself on the guitar.

VICENT BALLESTER

Pianists, saxophonists, flautists, solo singers and the Camerata Ars Cantica chamber choir will supply a varied menu of classical music for all tastes.

Germain Droogenbroodt, president of the Ithaca Foundation and founder of the Poetry without Borders project that promotes poetry throughout the world in 36 languages, will recite some of his own poems.

The works are connected to Ukraine and Germain will also perform a poem written by the Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased from the Casa de Cultura de Altea; the administrative extension of the Town Hall in Altea la Vella; and from the Palau Altea box office.

Purchases can also be made online at www.alteacultural.com

