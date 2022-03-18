JAVEA International Baptist Church (JIBC) is offering a meeting place for Ukrainian refugees.

Those seeking refuge in the north of Costa Blanca can also bring their host families to the church – with meetings running from Monday March 28 (12 noon ‘til 4pm), and every Friday and Monday thereafter.

JIBC are welcoming any Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Javea, Moraira, Denia, Jalon and surrounding areas, offering a place to meet other Ukrainian families and make new friends.

The Olive Press spoke with Lorna James, representing the church.

She said: “We wil help in an informal way, pointing people in the right direction, but our intention is to use our premises as an opportunity to give the refugees a meeting place and of course, as a church, be offering any moral support and will help in any way we can.

JIBC Church Centre is situated in the pueblo of Javea, within easy reach of the underground carpark.

For directions please access www.javeabaptist.es or call 678 87 51 76.

Their address is C/de Favara, 8, 03730 Javea.

