2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 139,969

Townhouse Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 139,969

2 bedrooms – 1 bathroom – garden – roof terrace – pool Hansson & Hertzell presents this splendid duplex townhouse in of the best areas to live in Torrevieja, La Rosaleda/Los Frutales. Property consists on two bedrooms, renovated kitchen and also new full bathroom. Located in Los Frutales in a gated community with magnificent and well-kept green areas, a community pool with a children's area, only 600 meters from the sea, where you can go to the cliffs and the small beach called cala de la Higuerica. It has an excellent location close to all the main roads and services, such as… See full property details