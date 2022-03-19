A NATIONWIDE STRIKE by a group of independent truckers across Spain is already having a negative effect on fresh food and bottled gas supplies in the region.

In a nationwide protest against rising fuel prices, Spain’s government has already said they will not be held to ransom by ‘blackmailers’ that threaten supplies to people already struggling.

After five days, fresh produce from Andalusia is already in short supply and reports also say that many gas stations are short of butane gas bottles.

The protestors stepped up action on friday 18, with a go-slow parade of trucks through Novelda, Albatera and Torrellano.

A number of trucks had gathered at dawn on the Atalayas industrial estate waiting for their comrades from the Vinalopó region, but police managed to thwart their Alicante-bound protests.

Started on Monday 14 by Platform for the Defense of Freight Transport, the protests are having an even greater influence in Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia, Murcia and Andalusia.

Emilio Córcoles, president of the Alicante gas station employers, has admitted that several outlets have already run out of butane gas bottles, due to a blockade at the Escombreras distribution point in Cartagena.

A spokesman for the striking truckers, Gonzalo Cantó, claimed: “Our only will is to draw attention to how badly we are having it due to the price of fuel.”

Cantó did confirm follow-up action was due, involving even more drivers.

However, that was dismissed by the president of the Alicante truckers’ Federation, Francisco Ortiz, who joked: “It is like having a pebble in your shoe, it does not prevent us from moving.”

READ MORE:

– Supermarkets hit by shortage as Spain’s truck driver strike continues

– Spain’s truck drivers begin nationwide strike over working conditions and rising fuel prices