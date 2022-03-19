FOR the first time ever, songwriter and musician Zack Zadek is performing in Barcelona.

If you don’t know who he is, now’s the time to learn. In 2014, Playbill named Zack, “a contemporary musical theatre writer you should know,” a year before he graduated from NYU.

Zack Zadek is making his debut in Spain.

Zack’s been writing songs since he was a pre-teen… and the first song he ever wrote was the winning song in a state-wide contest. “At the time, a kid at school had been killed in a drunk-driving accident. I didn’t know him, but I wrote a song from the perspective of his mom. Her favorite place was wherever her son was. It was about the nature of grief, of memory, of loss.” After that, there was no going back for the then 12-year-old Zack.

Spain doesn’t often get to see Broadway performers, writers, and directors in its midst, but Zack is changing that. After working with Tony-winning director Tina Landau on his original musical DEATHLESS, Zack is now working on several other projects, including a Discovering Broadway Inc. commission, that are sure to shake the foundations of musical theatre.

Broadway fans might recognize some of the stars he’s worked with, who range from Tony-nominated Jennifer Damiano to Will Roland and George Salazar, both of whom recently starred in Be More Chill on Broadway.

But for those of us who are less familiar with the minutiae of the New York theater scene, Zack is still one to watch. The three time Jonathan Larson grant finalist now works for Warner Music, one of the largest music labels in Spain and around the world. He recently co-wrote Tate McRae’s hit song, “Slower,” which is certified gold.

Zack’s debut in Spain will be on Saturday, March 26 at 6pm when he’ll perform his one-man piano show in Barcelona at La Rubia Theatre.

The theatre itself houses poets, hip-hop artists, musicians, dancers, and comedians almost every night in the heart of Raval.

The show itself is co-produced by NYC comedian and musician Jamie Lerner, along with the very popular Drink Drank Drunk Comedy show, a debate show amongst local and visiting comedians in which one “fool” is crowned the winner.

Together, they’re bringing Zack’s work to a new audience of musicians, writers, comedians, actors, and audience members.

They’ll also be donating a portion of all proceeds to Ukraine relief efforts. Zack’s one night only event is a major milestone for expats and artists alike in Spain by bringing our community into the international spotlight.

Tickets can be reserved in advance here.More info about the show can also be found on its official Facebook event page.

