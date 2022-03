Flat Almuñécar, Granada 2 beds 2 baths € 220,000

Very nice apartment on Paseo Reina Sofia with close walking distance to the center. Spacious terrace with wonderful views. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms – an ensuite, bright living room, hallway and kitchen. The apartment is on the 5th floor and there are two elevators. Must be seen…