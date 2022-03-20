SPAIN’S Queen Sofia was photographed visiting a food bank in Cadiz before stopping off at a fashionable beachside restaurant for lunch.

The mother of King Felipe VI has spent much of the last year touring Spain to get a first-hand idea of how food banks are run in different parts of the country.

The ‘Banco de Alimentos’ celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Official Cadiz Junta twitter page

While destinations so far have included Toledo, Malaga and Granada, this week was the turn of the old port city of Cadiz, where the ‘Banco de Alimentos’ celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

The senior royal held a meeting with local authorities and the board of the foodbank while also visiting the facilities and meeting volunteers.

La Reina Sofía visita las instalaciones del @bancocadiz donde ha tenido la oportunidad de conocer de cerca la realidad de la asociación y su funcionamiento.



?? @AnaMestrePP la ha recibido a su llegada junto a la presidenta y el vicepresidente del @bancocadiz y otras autoridades pic.twitter.com/BZXnRFdSaq — Cádiz Junta (@CadizJunta) March 14, 2022

After her visit, Queen Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos who now lives in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates, rounded off the day with a visit to the renowned restaurant Bodega Jerezana.

The restaurant posted their delight about the Queen’s visit on their Instagram feed: ‘Today, we had a very special visit.

Bodega Jerezana on their Instagram account (Image: @bodegajerezana)

‘Queen Sofia surprised us with her presence and wanted to enjoy a good lunch at the Bodega Jerezana in the company of some friends.

‘We would like to highlight her closeness and kindness towards all staff, thanks for trusting us.’

With these two visits, Queen Sofia has combined her favourite pastime – gastronomy – with public engagements.

She has focused her public work on this sector as her foundation, the Fundacion Reina Sofia, has been cooperating with food banks since 2012.

READ MORE: