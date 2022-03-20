REFUGEES fleeing the invasion of Ukraine can now receive ‘official’ help on Costa Blanca, after a major city announced guidelines.

Orihuela City Council published a protocol for the arrival of refugees and how the public can help.

Titled, “SOCIAL EMERGENCY – CONFLICT IN UKRAINE”, the online document outlines the procedure for refugees.

An appointment must be made at the Social Welfare Dept. through PANGEA (The City’s Immigration Office)

Their immediate needs are ascertained, taking into account healthcare requirements, housing needs and psychological care.

Homeless people or families will be referred through the Red Cross to the CATE (Temporary Care Centre of Alicante) where they will receive care and shelter.

Those who can find a home must request political asylum at Orihuela’s National Police station, by first calling 910 474 444.

Not only nationals of Ukraine, but also legal residents of Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians who were in Spain in an irregular situation prior to the Russian invasion.

Help will also be available for Ukrainians living in Spain when the invasion started, but have not been able to return to their country.

Free SIP cards, schooling for children and benefit advice can also be sourced via The Red Cross.

READ MORE: Ukrainian refugees get phone call from bogus Red Cross worker in Spain’s Valencia amidst human trafficking fears