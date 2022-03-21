SPANISH team Pak I Care Badalona pulled off a major upset to be crowned European champions by beating England’s Tunbridge Wells.

In the perfect round-off to a spectacular tournament, Spain beat England in the ECL final by seven wickets.

The Catalan club outperformed teams from Ireland and England, two recognised test cricket nations, and two ODI level teams – the Netherlands and Scotalnd.

Pak I Care came top of their group before beating Ireland’s Brigade, the Swedish Alby Zalmi, and the Italian Brescia CC before slaying the English giants.

The tournament witnessed over 25,000 runs and 1,450 wickets during the course of the competition which began on February 7 and ended on March 18.

Muhammad Babar from Pak I Care Badalona was named the MVP of the tournament, scoring an unrivalled 433 runs including a 53 sixes and 17 fours as well as taking 23 wickets.

The action packed six weeks of cricket has well and truly put the sport on the map in Europe, with the tournament drawing in millions of viewers worldwide each week.

The ten-over matches have ensured fast paced action and drama in every game, or, as their organisers have described it ‘cricket on steroids.’

The tournament is proof of the global popularity of cricket, proving that the sport is no longer the reserve of nations such as England, Australia, India, and South Africa.

But for those sad to see the tournament end – fear not – Spain and England will be taking each other on at the European Cricket Championship on September 12, 2022.

