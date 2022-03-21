A Dutch drug-dealing fugitive has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Benidorm.

He was said to have been living in the city for ‘several months’.

FUGITIVE ARREST (Policia Nacional image)

The man, 52, committed crimes in the Netherlands as well as in Denmark and Spain.

A Dutch court had sentenced him to four-and-a-half years in prison.

A European arrest warrant was issued against him over large-scale drug trafficking in mainly cocaine and money laundering.

Policia Nacional officers executed the arrest warrant and at the time of his detention, he had no identification papers on him.

Subsequent checks confirmed his identity and he was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid who will process his extradition to the Netherlands.

