ALMORADI intends to sparke this weekend, thanks to the ‘Jewel of the Vega Baja’ – the humble artichoke.

Over Saturday & Sunday, March 26 & 27, hundreds of people are expected to participate in different activities to celebrate the vegetable – lauded throughout the southern Costa Blanca.

Students studying for a degree in Gastronomy and Culinary Arts at Alicante University have already visited the Exhibition Hall at the Ecomuseum for a culinary demonstration with the Peña Huertana Los Santicos de la Piedra.

LOVING ARTICHOKES: Almoradi Central Plaza

IMAGE: Fobesa

The Artichoke School Olympics will see students from Orihuela, Rafal, Dolores and Almorad schools competing.

Saturday sees an exhibition at Almoradí Town Hall, where visitors will learn the fascinating history of the artichoke and why it means so much to the area.

Over a dozen restaurants will present their own artichoke tapas at various venus over the coming two weeks, also.

Venues include the Plaza de la Constitución and the Peña Huertana Los Santicos de la Piedra, the Asociación Huertana del Bajo Segura, the Abuela Club and the Moto Peña los Arcasiles.

Children of the area will also be given the opportunity to learn about the artichoke, with gastronomy workshops in Almoradi, in conjunction with the CDT of Torrevieja.

Michelin-starred restaurant, Xato de La Núcia, will feature in a gala event to formally close the celebrations on Sunday, March 27.

