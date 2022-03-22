MALAGA school Laude San Pedro International College has been ranked number two in the whole of Spain by Forbes Magazine.

It also made it in the top 100 on the distinguished El Mundo list.

The school is an international institution for students from three to 18 years old in Marbella and follows the British national curriculum for both primary and secondary school children.

It is the only school in Marbella that offers the students the chance to take ESO and Spanish baccalaureate.

Photo: Laude School

Priding itself on teaching excellence in multiple languages, around 65% of lessons are taught in English.

Laude school told the Olive Press: “At Laude San Pedro International College, we have always said that we will maintain our focus on getting better over time and I believe that the whole school community has embraced this mission. I am so happy for every member of our community that all of our combined efforts are beginning to be recognised.”

A number of other Andalucian schools were also recognised by Forbes, including Aloha College, British School Malaga, Novaschool Sunland, and San Francisco de Paula.

