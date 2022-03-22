JUVENILE prosecutors are probing an assault on a girl, 11, by seven children from her Costa Blanca school.

The attack happened on March 16 in Benejuzar’s public library toilets with a phone videoing the assault.

The footage was then posted on social media networks.

Six girls and a boy, aged between 11 and 13, were involved in the bullying, as they kicked and punched their victim.

Benejuzar mayor, Rosa Garcia, said that she had met with the girl’s family and made ‘all council resources available’.

Garcia stated: “The council has been and will always be at the side of the family and the victim so that they receive all the necessary support and we cannot endure events as despicable and serious as this in our municipality.”

The mayor said the family told her that this was the first harassment the girl had suffered.

The Ministry of Education said that school plans for violence prevention ‘had been activated’ and that its helping the school in trying to prevent any bullying from happening again

The school has reminded students about the inappropriate use of ‘information technology’.

It’s also holding meetings with all of the families of the bullies.

Though the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, along with the Guardia Civil and the Ministry of Education, the age of criminal responsibility starts at 14.

The parents and guardians of the bullies however may be penalised under the provisions of the ‘Basic Act on Protection of Children’.

