A MAN has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a nightclub in Palma.

It comes after reports a man was struck with a glass bottle during a brawl inside a nightclub in Son Anglada on Sunday, February 20.

Officers confirmed they were carrying out an investigation into the incident after they responded to reports that a man was outside the venue covered in blood.

The reveller is understood to have required stitches to his head following the shock attack.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault.

