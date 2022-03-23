DROUGHT fears expressed a few weeks ago with warnings of water-rationing have been banished by record March rainfalls in the Valencian Community.

With a week still remaining, it has been the wettest March in the region since 1950, according to the State Meteorological Agency(AEMET).

Despite the big floods suffered in parts of the region, notably the Vega Baja, during the Gota Fria of September 2019, March 2022 is now the wettest month since September 2009.

It’s the sheer persistence of the rain that has led to the creation of new weather records, as opposed to torrential downpours associated with a Gota Fria.

The biggest rainfall figures have been concentrated in Alicante and Valencia Provinces, while Castellon’s rain levels have not beaten those recorded in 2015 or 2020.

The bad weather, with a yellow warning in place, will continue for the rest of the week.

Sunny intervals with the occasional shower are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

