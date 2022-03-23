AIRLINE bosses have revealed details of the reopening of the seasonal base in Mallorca.

From Sunday, March 27, EasyJet’s seasonal base at Palma de Mallorca Airport will be open once again.

The airline has said the reopening of the terminal will help meet the expected strong demand this summer and beyond as people’s confidence in international travel returns.

General director Javier Gandara said the move will connect Palma with 27 international routes.

He said he expects the flights will be ‘highly active’.

The move will see the return of EasyJet’s short-haul routes as well as an increase in offerings across Europe.

Palma airport workforce will also grow by 60 employees, from 200 to 260 and there will be two more aircrafts, taking the total number to seven.

Easyjet also predicts they will see a higher number of passengers this year, with an estimated 2.25 million visitors expected to fly with them this summer.

