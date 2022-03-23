PALMA City Council is supporting the Earth Hour again this weekend, and raising awareness of global warming.

Between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Saturday, March 27, the lighting on the façades of many municipal buildings will be switched off.

Council bosses will make sure the Cathedral, the Castell de Bellver and the City Hall will go dark in an effort to show they care about the future of our planet.

The lights at the fountains in Plaza de la Reina the Juan Carlos I square will also be turned off to mark the event.

Earth Hour is an activity organized by WWF, the largest global campaign to mobilise and fight against climate change.

The action started in Australia’s Sydney in 2007 and, since then, millions of people have participated every year.

According to WWF, 2022 is the beginning of a key decade for biodiversity and the defense of nature, following on from major world events such as the Kunming Biodiversity Summit and Glasgow Climate Summit.

Governments, companies and individuals are mobilised with thousands of initiatives taking place around the world.

But they claim, more ambition and speed is needed, as climate change and the loss of nature combined jeopardize our quality of life and the future generations.

Palma has invited people to participate in a personal capacity ‘to encourage greater ambition and speed in actions to reverse the effects of climate change that endanger the quality of life and that of future generations’.

