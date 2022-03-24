THE rainfall of recent days has led to an increase in the water reserves of the La Concepcion reservoir, which supplies the Western Costa del Sol.

According Carlos Cañavate, CEO of Acosol (a public utility company operating under the management of the Association of Western Costa del Sol Municipalities), La Concepcion reservoir has gained 14.2 Hm3 in just two weeks, giving a total of 37Hm3, bringing it up to over 50% of its capacity which ‘guarantees the summer supply’ Cañavete said.

In fact, the current water level of La Concepcion reservoir guarantees water supply to the whole of the Costa del Sol until the beginning of the next hydrological year, which starts on October 1.

“This year’s water is guaranteed, at a tourist level we can rest assured in the knowledge that there will be no water supply problems”. Cañavete said.

The Costa del Sol water system is designed to supply the eleven municipalities of the region: Manilva, Casares, Estepona, Marbella, Fuengirola, Mijas, Benalmadena, Torremolinos, Benahavis, Ojen and Istan.

Additionally, the rain forecast for the next few days means that the water storage in the La Concepcion reservoir will increase, with Cañavete estimating that the resevour may even reach 44 or 45Hm3.

