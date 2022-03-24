THIS year marks the 15th Earth Hour – the world’s biggest environmental event.

The global event aims to ‘increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature’.

Hundreds of millions of people in countries across the world show their support in the fight against climate change by switching their lights off at 8.30pm for one hour.

Here’s how to get involved.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is an event run by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

It is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, with a very simple premise.

The event first started Sydney in 2007, when people across the city turned out their lights for one hour on the last Saturday in March.

The symbolic gesture soon spread worldwide and now countries all over the globe take part in an attempt to put climate change in the spotlight.

When is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour 2017 will take place on Saturday 26 March at 8:30pm local time, helping bridge the gap between the grassroots and the corridors of power, taking climate action from conference rooms to living rooms.

Why do people turn the lights off?

Earth Hour is not just about how much energy is saved during the hour, but about highlighting the issues the planet faces.

The idea is that the choices people make and the actions they take after the hour is up can help reduce the impacts of climate change on the planet, its wildlife and future generations.

Which landmarks are turning off their lights this year?

Thousands landmarks and monuments join in the global switch off each year, including Buckingham Palace, the London Eye and Big Ben in London, the Empire State Building in New York City and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Shanghai’s iconic skyline also turns black for one hour – as does the city that started it all, Sydney, when the Opera House plunges into darkness.

How can you get involved?

WWF said it’s completely up to individuals how they take part during the hour.

“It’s not about sitting in the dark for an hour,” WWF said.

“Whether someone is enjoying their favourite book, getting together with friends for a candlelit (dinner) party or stargazing with loved ones, it’s their event too.”

